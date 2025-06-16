América Móvil (NYSE:AMX) Rating Lowered to “Hold” at Wall Street Zen

América Móvil (NYSE:AMX – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. UBS Group lowered shares of América Móvil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of América Móvil from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of América Móvil from $17.60 to $17.30 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of América Móvil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $15.50 to $17.50 in a research note on Monday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.22.

América Móvil Price Performance

NYSE:AMX opened at $17.40 on Friday. América Móvil has a one year low of $13.10 and a one year high of $18.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $52.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.51, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.19.

América Móvil (NYSE:AMX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.02). América Móvil had a net margin of 3.25% and a return on equity of 6.38%. The business had revenue of $11.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.28 billion. Research analysts expect that América Móvil will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On América Móvil

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of América Móvil by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 50,584 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $719,000 after acquiring an additional 4,373 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in América Móvil by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 778,584 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $11,071,000 after buying an additional 102,545 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in América Móvil by 2,189.8% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 23,241 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 22,226 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in América Móvil by 279.3% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,447,032 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $20,577,000 after buying an additional 1,065,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Trust Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in América Móvil by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC now owns 165,915 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,359,000 after buying an additional 7,660 shares in the last quarter. 6.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

América Móvil Company Profile

América Móvil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America and internationally. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including airtime, local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It provides data services, such as data centers, data administration, and hosting services to residential and corporate clients; value-added services, including Internet access, messaging and other wireless entertainment, and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

