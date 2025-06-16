Brady (NYSE:BRC) Raised to Buy at Wall Street Zen

Brady (NYSE:BRC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

Separately, Sidoti upgraded shares of Brady to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th.

Brady Stock Down 2.3%

BRC stock opened at $67.90 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.68 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.84. Brady has a one year low of $62.70 and a one year high of $77.68. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $69.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.95.

Brady (NYSE:BRC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 16th. The industrial products company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.22. Brady had a net margin of 14.19% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The company had revenue of $382.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $386.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Brady will post 4.55 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Brady by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,215,225 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $385,144,000 after purchasing an additional 31,096 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Brady by 40.4% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,733,810 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $275,742,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074,885 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in Brady by 196.6% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,614,375 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $114,039,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070,000 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Brady by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,443,594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $106,608,000 after purchasing an additional 7,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Brady by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,152,340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $85,100,000 after purchasing an additional 22,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.28% of the company’s stock.

About Brady

Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. The company offers materials, printing systems, RFID, and bar code scanners for product identification, brand protection labeling, work in process labeling, finished product identification, and industrial track and trace applications; safety signs, floor-marking tapes, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, lockout/tagout device, and software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification.

