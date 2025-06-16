Wall Street Zen Downgrades Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP) to Sell

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) (TSE:CP) was downgraded by stock analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Saturday.

CP has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $91.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $91.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.66.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Stock Down 0.9%

Shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City stock opened at $80.39 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $74.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $76.98 and its 200 day moving average is $75.81. Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a twelve month low of $66.49 and a twelve month high of $87.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) (TSE:CP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The transportation company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.74. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a net margin of 25.51% and a return on equity of 8.86%. The business had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Canadian Pacific Kansas City will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the 4th quarter worth $2,602,000. Gallo Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the 4th quarter worth $4,373,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 34.4% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 258,075 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $18,677,000 after buying an additional 66,125 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 29.9% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 47,503 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,438,000 after buying an additional 10,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 90,937 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,581,000 after buying an additional 6,761 shares in the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

