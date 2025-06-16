Michael Leaf Sells 90,000 Shares of The Alumasc Group plc (LON:ALU) Stock

The Alumasc Group plc (LON:ALU – Get Free Report) insider Michael Leaf sold 90,000 shares of The Alumasc Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 381 ($5.16), for a total value of £342,900 ($464,571.20).

The Alumasc Group Stock Down 2.0%

ALU stock opened at GBX 372.50 ($5.05) on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 359.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 334.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.17. The Alumasc Group plc has a 1-year low of GBX 185 ($2.51) and a 1-year high of GBX 395 ($5.35). The stock has a market cap of £132.49 million, a P/E ratio of 15.22 and a beta of 0.90.

About The Alumasc Group

Alumasc is a UK-based supplier of premium building products, systems and solutions.

Almost 80% of group sales are driven by building regulations and specifications (architects and structural engineers) because of the performance characteristics offered.

Over 90% of group sales relate to one or more of the following long-term strategic growth drivers: Energy management, Water management, Bespoke architectural solutions and Ease of construction (including off-site construction)

Our strategy is enabling us to outperform the UK construction market, and we are leveraging this through growth in export sales.

