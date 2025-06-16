Crown (NYSE:CCK) Downgraded to “Buy” Rating by Wall Street Zen

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on Crown from $109.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Barclays upped their price objective on Crown from $109.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Crown from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Mizuho upped their price objective on Crown from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Crown from $107.00 to $97.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.45.

Get Crown alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on CCK

Crown Trading Down 1.6%

CCK opened at $99.78 on Friday. Crown has a 12 month low of $70.84 and a 12 month high of $102.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.03, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $94.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.34.

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. Crown had a return on equity of 25.12% and a net margin of 3.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Crown will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Crown

In other Crown news, VP Christy L. Kalaus sold 2,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.41, for a total transaction of $211,743.30. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $447,345. This represents a 32.13% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Gerard H. Gifford sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total value of $679,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 135,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,096,358. This represents a 4.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Crown

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Crown by 47.6% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 332 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Crown by 45.3% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 356 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Crown by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,858 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Crown by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Private Client Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Crown by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 2,864 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. 90.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Crown

(Get Free Report)

Crown Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the packaging business in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas Beverage, European Beverage, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging segments. The company manufactures and sells recyclable aluminum beverage cans and ends, glass bottles, steel crowns, aluminum caps, non-beverage cans, and aerosol cans and closures.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.