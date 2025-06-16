Insider Buying: Rotork plc (LON:ROR) Insider Purchases £17,820 in Stock

Rotork plc (LON:ROR – Get Free Report) insider Svein Richard Brandtzæg bought 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 324 ($4.39) per share, with a total value of £17,820 ($24,143.07).

Rotork Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of Rotork stock opened at GBX 325.79 ($4.41) on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 305.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 317.51. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 23.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.96. Rotork plc has a 1-year low of GBX 266.80 ($3.61) and a 1-year high of GBX 363 ($4.92). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 2.16.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ROR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Rotork to an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 370 ($5.01) target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Rotork in a research note on Friday, May 2nd.

About Rotork

Rotork is a market-leading global provider of mission-critical intelligent flow control solutions for oil & gas, water and wastewater, power, chemical process and industrial applications. We help customers around the world to improve efficiency, reduce emissions, minimise their environmental impact and assure safety.

