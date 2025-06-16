Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) Board Initiates Stock Repurchase Plan

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Free Report) declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Friday, June 13th, RTT News reports. The company plans to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the bank to buy up to 8.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of brokerages recently commented on CFG. Cowen began coverage on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $48.00 target price (down from $58.00) on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a report on Thursday, April 17th. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a report on Thursday, May 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Argus set a $45.00 price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $49.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.89.
Citizens Financial Group Stock Down 2.2%
Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The bank reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.02. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 12.21% and a return on equity of 6.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. Equities analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Citizens Financial Group Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 30th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 30th. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.33%.
Citizens Financial Group Company Profile
Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.
