Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) Board Initiates Stock Repurchase Plan

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Free Report) declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Friday, June 13th, RTT News reports. The company plans to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the bank to buy up to 8.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on CFG. Cowen began coverage on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $48.00 target price (down from $58.00) on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a report on Thursday, April 17th. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a report on Thursday, May 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Argus set a $45.00 price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $49.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.89.

Citizens Financial Group Stock Down 2.2%

CFG stock opened at $40.27 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.60 billion, a PE ratio of 13.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.75. Citizens Financial Group has a 12 month low of $32.60 and a 12 month high of $49.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The bank reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.02. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 12.21% and a return on equity of 6.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. Equities analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Citizens Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 30th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 30th. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.33%.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

Featured Stories

