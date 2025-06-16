Yellow Pages Limited (OTCMKTS:YLWDF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Yellow Pages Limited (OTCMKTS:YLWDF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the May 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Yellow Pages Price Performance

Yellow Pages stock opened at $7.98 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.79. Yellow Pages has a 12 month low of $6.37 and a 12 month high of $9.89.

Get Yellow Pages alerts:

Yellow Pages Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 28th will be issued a $0.1791 dividend. This represents a yield of 8.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 27th. This is an increase from Yellow Pages’s previous dividend of $0.18.

Yellow Pages Company Profile

Yellow Pages Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides digital and print media, and marketing solutions to small and medium-sized enterprises in Canada. The company offers digital and traditional marketing solutions, including online and mobile priority placement on Yellow Pages digital media properties, content syndication, search engine, website fulfillment, social media campaign management, digital display advertising, video production, e-commerce, and print advertising.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Yellow Pages Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yellow Pages and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.