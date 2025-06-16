White Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:WHGOF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

White Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:WHGOF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 26,900 shares, an increase of 96.4% from the May 15th total of 13,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 120,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
White Gold Trading Up 2.7%
Shares of OTCMKTS:WHGOF opened at $0.20 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.17. White Gold has a fifty-two week low of $0.11 and a fifty-two week high of $0.27.
White Gold Company Profile
