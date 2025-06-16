White Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:WHGOF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

White Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:WHGOF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 26,900 shares, an increase of 96.4% from the May 15th total of 13,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 120,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

White Gold Trading Up 2.7%

Shares of OTCMKTS:WHGOF opened at $0.20 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.17. White Gold has a fifty-two week low of $0.11 and a fifty-two week high of $0.27.

White Gold Company Profile

White Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, molybdenum, and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the Golden Saddle and Arc deposits in the White Gold property located in Dawson City, Yukon.

