La-Z-Boy (LZB) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB – Get Free Report) is projected to issue its Q4 2025 quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, June 17th. Analysts expect La-Z-Boy to post earnings of $0.93 per share and revenue of $557.44 million for the quarter.

La-Z-Boy Trading Down 1.5%

Shares of LZB stock opened at $38.21 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.13 and a beta of 1.31. La-Z-Boy has a 12 month low of $33.34 and a 12 month high of $48.31. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.33.

La-Z-Boy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 3rd will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. La-Z-Boy’s payout ratio is currently 30.24%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

An institutional investor recently raised its position in La-Z-Boy stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of La-Z-Boy Incorporated ( NYSE:LZB Free Report ) by 11.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,056 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,598 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in La-Z-Boy were worth $628,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors own 99.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp upgraded shares of La-Z-Boy from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of La-Z-Boy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday.

La-Z-Boy Company Profile

La-Z-Boy Incorporated manufactures, markets, imports, exports, distributes, and retails upholstery furniture products, accessories, and casegoods furniture products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Wholesale, Retail, Corporate and Other segments. The Wholesale segment manufactures, and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans, and sleeper sofas; and imports, distributes, and retails casegoods (wood) furniture, including occasional pieces, bedroom sets, dining room sets, entertainment centers, and occasional pieces.

