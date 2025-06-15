Lakeridge Wealth Management LLC Has $528,000 Stock Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Lakeridge Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,507 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the quarter. Lakeridge Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dover Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Visa by 3.5% during the first quarter. Dover Advisors LLC now owns 3,071 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Everpar Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Visa by 8.4% during the first quarter. Everpar Advisors LLC now owns 3,460 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,213,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Visa by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 16,315 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $5,718,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the period. Southland Equity Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Visa by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Southland Equity Partners LLC now owns 780 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Visa by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 74,530 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $26,120,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. 82.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Visa Stock Performance

Shares of V stock opened at $352.75 on Friday. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $252.70 and a one year high of $375.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $349.76 and a 200-day moving average of $337.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $650.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.94.

Visa Dividend Announcement

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The credit-card processor reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $9.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.57 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 54.79% and a net margin of 54.27%. Visa’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.51 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 11.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 13th were issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 13th. Visa’s payout ratio is 23.72%.

Insider Activity

In other Visa news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,620 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.77, for a total transaction of $3,127,077.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 537 shares in the company, valued at $194,807.49. The trade was a 94.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 39,350 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.41, for a total transaction of $13,395,133.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,991,249.33. This represents a 59.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 140,448 shares of company stock worth $50,133,659. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup began coverage on Visa in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Visa from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Visa from $383.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Visa from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $359.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Finally, Macquarie dropped their target price on shares of Visa from $400.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $372.80.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

