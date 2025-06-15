Top Healthcare Stocks To Follow Today – June 15th

Oracle, Alphabet, and UnitedHealth Group are the three Healthcare stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Healthcare stocks are shares in publicly traded companies that operate within the healthcare sector—including pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, medical devices, hospitals and clinics, and health insurers. They offer investors exposure to the industry’s growth potential driven by medical innovations, demographic trends and regulatory developments. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Healthcare stocks within the last several days.

Oracle (ORCL)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Shares of NYSE ORCL traded up $15.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $215.54. 53,639,099 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,721,350. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.65, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. Oracle has a 52 week low of $118.86 and a 52 week high of $216.60. The company has a market cap of $602.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.70, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $152.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $160.46.

Alphabet (GOOGL)

Alphabet Inc. offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL traded down $1.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $174.67. 27,636,835 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,440,616. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84. Alphabet has a 52 week low of $140.53 and a 52 week high of $207.05. The company has a market cap of $2.12 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.70, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $162.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $174.64.

UnitedHealth Group (UNH)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

NYSE:UNH traded down $5.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $313.39. 13,729,200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,201,840. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $386.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $473.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $284.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.45. UnitedHealth Group has a 1 year low of $248.88 and a 1 year high of $630.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

