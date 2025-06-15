Manufacturing Stocks To Follow Now – June 15th

Oracle, Exxon Mobil, and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing are the three Manufacturing stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Manufacturing stocks are shares of publicly traded companies whose principal business involves converting raw materials into finished goods. Investors buy and sell these equities to gain exposure to the performance of the industrial and production sectors of the economy. Their value typically reflects factors such as commodity prices, production capacity, supply-chain efficiency and overall demand for manufactured products. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Manufacturing stocks within the last several days.

Oracle (ORCL)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

NYSE ORCL traded up $15.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $215.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,639,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,721,350. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $152.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $160.46. Oracle has a twelve month low of $118.86 and a twelve month high of $216.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $602.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.70, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.32.

Exxon Mobil (XOM)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

NYSE XOM traded up $2.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $112.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,512,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,691,277. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.72. Exxon Mobil has a twelve month low of $97.80 and a twelve month high of $126.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $482.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.29, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.49.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TSM)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

NYSE:TSM traded down $4.36 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $211.07. 10,138,050 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,750,296. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $180.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $188.77. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a one year low of $133.57 and a one year high of $226.40. The company has a market cap of $1.09 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.98, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.27.

