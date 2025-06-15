Retirement Solution LLC Has $838,000 Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Retirement Solution LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 31.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,631 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 0.2% of Retirement Solution LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Retirement Solution LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $838,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 185.0% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Putney Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 166.7% during the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $548.77 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $442.80 and a 52-week high of $563.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $521.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $533.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.72 and a beta of 1.01.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

