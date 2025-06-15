Newport Capital Group LLC Makes New $202,000 Investment in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Newport Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 431 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Banque Transatlantique SA bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

Invesco QQQ stock opened at $526.96 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $492.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $502.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $330.22 billion, a PE ratio of 32.66 and a beta of 1.11. Invesco QQQ has a 52 week low of $402.39 and a 52 week high of $540.81.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 24th were paid a $0.7157 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 24th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

