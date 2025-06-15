SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Sold by Morton Capital Management LLC CA

Morton Capital Management LLC CA trimmed its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 13.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,053 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 766 shares during the period. Morton Capital Management LLC CA’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 24,245.2% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 60,753,703 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,710,294,000 after purchasing an additional 60,504,152 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $450,109,000. Leigh Baldwin & CO. LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $401,829,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 1,374.2% in the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 1,121,579 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $271,568,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Bank Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $145,278,000. 42.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

GLD stock opened at $316.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $103.43 billion, a PE ratio of -32.43 and a beta of 0.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $303.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $274.89. SPDR Gold Shares has a one year low of $212.12 and a one year high of $317.63.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.