First Trust Innovation Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:ILDR) Short Interest Up 144.0% in May

First Trust Innovation Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:ILDR – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 99,300 shares, a growth of 144.0% from the May 15th total of 40,700 shares. Approximately 4.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 22,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.5 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Innovation Leaders ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust Innovation Leaders ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,357,000. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust Innovation Leaders ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 33,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $859,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of First Trust Innovation Leaders ETF by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 58,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,488,000 after purchasing an additional 8,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centric Wealth Management raised its position in shares of First Trust Innovation Leaders ETF by 33.6% during the 4th quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 12,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 3,141 shares during the period.

First Trust Innovation Leaders ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:ILDR traded down $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $27.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,637. The firm has a market cap of $65.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.35 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.05 and a 200-day moving average of $25.60. First Trust Innovation Leaders ETF has a 12 month low of $19.74 and a 12 month high of $28.36.

About First Trust Innovation Leaders ETF

The First Trust Innovation Leaders ETF (ILDR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks capital appreciation by targeting global companies believed to benefit from scientific and technological innovation. ILDR was launched on May 25, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

