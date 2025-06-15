Promising Digital Media Stocks To Watch Today – June 14th

Adobe, Alibaba Group, Sunrun, Digital Realty Trust, and Rocket Companies are the five Digital Media stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Digital media stocks are shares of publicly traded companies whose primary business involves creating, distributing or monetizing content via digital channels—such as social networks, streaming services, online publications and digital advertising platforms. These companies generate revenue from subscriptions, ad sales, licensing and in-app purchases tied to internet and mobile audiences. Investors buy digital media stocks to gain exposure to the growth of online content consumption, user engagement and digital ad spending. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Digital Media stocks within the last several days.

Adobe (ADBE)

Adobe Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

ADBE traded down $22.00 during trading on Friday, hitting $391.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,618,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,427,246. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.59, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.55. Adobe has a twelve month low of $332.01 and a twelve month high of $587.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $386.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $421.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Alibaba Group (BABA)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Shares of NYSE BABA traded down $3.91 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $112.71. 13,309,167 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,991,610. The company has a market cap of $268.93 billion, a PE ratio of 16.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.22. Alibaba Group has a one year low of $71.80 and a one year high of $148.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $118.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Sunrun (RUN)

Sunrun Inc. designs, develops, installs, sells, owns, and maintains residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems; and sells services to commercial developers through multi-family and new homes.

Sunrun stock traded up $1.53 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.00. 42,796,049 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,119,051. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.04 and its 200 day moving average is $8.50. Sunrun has a 52 week low of $5.45 and a 52 week high of $22.26. The company has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.49 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92.

Digital Realty Trust (DLR)

Digital Realty Trust, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

NYSE:DLR traded down $2.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $174.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,520,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,996,077. The firm has a market cap of $58.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $162.97 and a 200-day moving average of $166.08. Digital Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $129.95 and a 12 month high of $198.00.

Rocket Companies (RKT)

Rocket Companies, Inc., a fintech holding company, provides mortgage lending, title and settlement services, and other financial technology services in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company’s solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

NYSE:RKT traded down $0.36 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,727,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,119,465. The firm has a market cap of $27.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -86.28 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 15.47 and a current ratio of 15.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.59 and a 200-day moving average of $12.74. Rocket Companies has a 12 month low of $10.06 and a 12 month high of $21.38.

