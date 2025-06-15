Best Financial Stocks To Consider – June 14th

Visa, Circle Internet Group, and UnitedHealth Group are the three Financial stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Financial stocks are shares of companies operating in the financial services sector—such as banks, insurance firms, brokerage houses and asset?management companies. Holding these stocks gives investors an ownership stake in businesses that earn revenues from activities like lending, underwriting, advisory services and investment management. They are often chosen for their dividend potential and their sensitivity to economic and interest?rate cycles. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Financial stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Visa (V)

Visa Inc. operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Shares of Visa stock traded down $18.65 during trading on Friday, reaching $352.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,176,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,023,536. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Visa has a 12-month low of $252.70 and a 12-month high of $375.51. The company has a market capitalization of $650.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $349.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $337.45.

Read Our Latest Research Report on V

Circle Internet Group (CRCL)

Founded in 2013, Circle’s mission is to raise global economic prosperity through the frictionless exchange of value. We intend to connect the world more deeply by building a new global economic system on the foundation of the internet, and to facilitate the creation of a world where everyone, everywhere can share value as easily as we can today share information, content, and communications.

CRCL traded up $27.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $133.75. 33,662,012 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,199,574. Circle Internet Group has a 1 year low of $64.00 and a 1 year high of $138.57.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CRCL

UnitedHealth Group (UNH)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

UNH traded down $5.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $313.39. 13,729,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,185,786. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.91. UnitedHealth Group has a 1 year low of $248.88 and a 1 year high of $630.73. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $386.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $474.19. The company has a market capitalization of $284.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.45.

Read Our Latest Research Report on UNH

Featured Articles