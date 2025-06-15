Fairvoy Private Wealth LLC Sells 1,440 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Fairvoy Private Wealth LLC cut its stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 48.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,503 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 1,440 shares during the period. Fairvoy Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asio Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Salesforce by 4.6% during the first quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 25,016 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $6,713,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of Salesforce by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 27,700 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $7,434,000 after purchasing an additional 2,032 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Salesforce by 156.2% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 10,317 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,769,000 after purchasing an additional 6,290 shares during the last quarter. SFM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the 1st quarter valued at $590,000. Finally, Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,214 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,667,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Salesforce Stock Down 3.2%

CRM stock opened at $258.25 on Friday. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1-year low of $227.77 and a 1-year high of $369.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $268.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $299.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $246.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.38.

Salesforce Cuts Dividend

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 28th. The CRM provider reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $9.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.74 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 12.34% and a net margin of 15.96%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.44 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.416 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 18th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.98%.

Insider Activity at Salesforce

In other Salesforce news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 6,697 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.00, for a total transaction of $1,975,615.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,422 shares in the company, valued at $12,219,490. This represents a 13.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 1,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.58, for a total value of $543,263.22. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,218,599.80. This trade represents a 14.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 40,332 shares of company stock worth $11,024,802. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CRM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Salesforce from $430.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Salesforce from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Guggenheim raised Salesforce from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Bank of America decreased their price target on Salesforce from $440.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Salesforce from $425.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Salesforce currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $346.34.

Salesforce Company Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

