Biltmore Wealth Management LLC Has $966,000 Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Biltmore Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 1.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,729 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 43 shares during the quarter. Tesla comprises approximately 0.4% of Biltmore Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $966,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TSLA. Wealth Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Tesla during the 4th quarter worth about $275,000. Tallon Kerry Patrick acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at about $374,000. Eagle Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Tesla during the fourth quarter worth about $331,000. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in Tesla by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 87,929 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $35,509,000 after purchasing an additional 9,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Tesla by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,317 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,147,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TSLA. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $410.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Friday, June 6th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Tesla from $325.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Guggenheim reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Tesla from $404.00 to $303.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $293.67.

In related news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 26,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,737,500. The trade was a 12.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kimbal Musk sold 91,588 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.39, for a total value of $32,732,635.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,463,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $522,940,195.80. The trade was a 5.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 818,509 shares of company stock worth $273,791,775. 20.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $325.31 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $299.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $332.88. The company has a market cap of $1.05 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 159.47, a PEG ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.47. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $177.00 and a one year high of $488.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $19.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.93 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 10.31%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. Research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

