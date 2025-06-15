Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Sold by Ritholtz Wealth Management

Ritholtz Wealth Management reduced its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,686 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 146 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Tesla were worth $10,026,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Tesla during the fourth quarter worth $14,420,248,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Tesla by 40.1% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 34,661,400 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $13,997,660,000 after purchasing an additional 9,920,325 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Tesla by 27,378.6% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 9,812,316 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,542,960,000 after purchasing an additional 9,776,607 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Tesla by 4,963.0% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,834,707 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,356,288,000 after purchasing an additional 5,719,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Tesla by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 28,579,615 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $11,541,592,000 after purchasing an additional 5,075,418 shares during the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tesla alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TSLA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Tesla from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on Tesla from $425.00 to $355.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “mixed” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Guggenheim reissued a “sell” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Tesla from $314.00 to $307.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $293.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Tesla news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 26,950 shares in the company, valued at $6,737,500. The trade was a 12.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kimbal Musk sold 91,588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.39, for a total value of $32,732,635.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,463,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $522,940,195.80. This represents a 5.89% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 818,509 shares of company stock worth $273,791,775 over the last quarter. 20.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tesla Price Performance

Shares of Tesla stock opened at $325.31 on Friday. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $177.00 and a twelve month high of $488.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 trillion, a P/E ratio of 159.47, a PEG ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $299.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $332.88.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.26). Tesla had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 10.31%. The firm had revenue of $19.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

About Tesla

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.