Brighton Jones LLC Lowers Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Brighton Jones LLC cut its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 41.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,225 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,338 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $3,923,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tallon Kerry Patrick bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,322,000. Capital & Planning LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital & Planning LLC now owns 18,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,670,000 after acquiring an additional 1,694 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $992,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $564,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VIG opened at $200.46 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $90.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.18 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $192.70 and a 200 day moving average of $196.35. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a twelve month low of $169.32 and a twelve month high of $205.24.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

