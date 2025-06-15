Pinion Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 14,804 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Pinion Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 97.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,012 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,804 shares during the period. Broadcom accounts for approximately 1.1% of Pinion Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Pinion Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $5,025,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AVGO. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its position in Broadcom by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 515,388 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $120,070,000 after buying an additional 18,845 shares in the last quarter. Nebula Research & Development LLC grew its position in Broadcom by 1,100.8% during the fourth quarter. Nebula Research & Development LLC now owns 15,707 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,642,000 after buying an additional 14,399 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its position in Broadcom by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 34,380 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $7,971,000 after buying an additional 2,570 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 50.6% during the fourth quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 1,056 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 1,512.3% during the fourth quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 92,629 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $21,660,000 after purchasing an additional 86,884 shares in the last quarter. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Seaport Res Ptn raised Broadcom to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $240.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $250.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $223.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Broadcom currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $276.09.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.88, for a total value of $2,528,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 789,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $199,720,577.92. This represents a 1.25% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Henry Samueli sold 663,976 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.60, for a total value of $120,578,041.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,798,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,045,847,733.60. This trade represents a 1.68% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 730,576 shares of company stock valued at $133,778,494 in the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Broadcom Stock Performance

AVGO stock opened at $248.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $213.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $209.50. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $128.50 and a fifty-two week high of $265.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 trillion, a PE ratio of 202.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.11.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.01. Broadcom had a net margin of 11.43% and a return on equity of 28.00%. The firm had revenue of $15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $10.96 EPS. Broadcom’s revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 20th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 20th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 88.39%.

Broadcom announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Monday, April 7th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to buy up to 1.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Featured Stories

