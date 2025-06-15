Lockerman Financial Group Inc. Reduces Stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Lockerman Financial Group Inc. cut its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 6.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,088 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 210 shares during the period. Broadcom accounts for approximately 0.8% of Lockerman Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Lockerman Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AVGO. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sunbeam Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Sellwood Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 76.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.88, for a total transaction of $2,528,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 789,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,720,577.92. The trade was a 1.25% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Henry Samueli sold 663,976 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.60, for a total value of $120,578,041.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,798,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,045,847,733.60. This represents a 1.68% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 730,576 shares of company stock valued at $133,778,494 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Stock Down 2.9%

Broadcom stock opened at $248.70 on Friday. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $128.50 and a twelve month high of $265.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 trillion, a PE ratio of 202.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $213.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $209.50.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.98 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 28.00% and a net margin of 11.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $10.96 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, April 7th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to repurchase up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 20th will be given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 20th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.39%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AVGO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Broadcom from $230.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $250.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $225.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $304.00 price objective (up from $267.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $276.09.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

