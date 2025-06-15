Counterpoint Quantitative Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CPAI) Short Interest Down 69.8% in May

Counterpoint Quantitative Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CPAI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,000 shares, a drop of 69.8% from the May 15th total of 23,200 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 12,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPAI. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Counterpoint Quantitative Equity ETF by 36.7% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 11,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 3,157 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Counterpoint Quantitative Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at $442,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Counterpoint Quantitative Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $643,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Counterpoint Quantitative Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth $781,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Counterpoint Quantitative Equity ETF by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 33,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,566 shares during the last quarter.

Counterpoint Quantitative Equity ETF Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of NYSEARCA:CPAI traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $35.08. The company had a trading volume of 5,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,691. Counterpoint Quantitative Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $28.33 and a 52-week high of $37.55. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $33.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.59. The stock has a market cap of $83.14 million, a P/E ratio of 24.30 and a beta of 0.83.

About Counterpoint Quantitative Equity ETF

The Counterpoint Quantitative Equity ETF (CPAI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed, seeking long-term capital appreciation through a quantitative, model-based approach to select US stocks of any market capitalization. CPAI was launched on Nov 28, 2023 and is issued by Counterpoint.

