Short Interest in ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Preferred Stock ETN (NYSEARCA:PFFL) Declines By 70.0%

ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Preferred Stock ETN (NYSEARCA:PFFL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 70.0% from the May 15th total of 1,000 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Preferred Stock ETN Price Performance
NYSEARCA:PFFL traded down $0.08 on Friday, hitting $8.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,827. ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Preferred Stock ETN has a one year low of $7.63 and a one year high of $11.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.84.
About ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Preferred Stock ETN
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Preferred Stock ETN
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- RH Stock Rockets on Surprise Profit and Tariff Shift
- What does consumer price index measure?
- Synopsys Stock Falls on China Ban, But Long-Term Outlook Holds
- Expert Stock Trading Psychology Tips
- Alphabet Enters a Bull Market: Is It Time to Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Preferred Stock ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Preferred Stock ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.