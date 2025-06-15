Short Interest in ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Preferred Stock ETN (NYSEARCA:PFFL) Declines By 70.0%

ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Preferred Stock ETN (NYSEARCA:PFFL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 70.0% from the May 15th total of 1,000 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Preferred Stock ETN Price Performance

NYSEARCA:PFFL traded down $0.08 on Friday, hitting $8.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,827. ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Preferred Stock ETN has a one year low of $7.63 and a one year high of $11.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.84.

About ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Preferred Stock ETN

The ETRACS 2xMonthly Pay Leveraged Preferred Stock Index ETN (PFFL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive Preferred Stock ETF index. The fund tracks twice the monthly returns of a market-value-selected and -weighted index of preferred securities from various issuers. PFFL was launched on Sep 25, 2018 and is issued by ETRACS.

