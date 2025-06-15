PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PNF) Short Interest Update

PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PNF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, an increase of 138.9% from the May 15th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 34,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund Stock Down 0.6%
Shares of NYSE PNF traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,947. PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund has a 12 month low of $6.65 and a 12 month high of $8.39. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.39.
PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 12th will be issued a $0.0335 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 12th.
About PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund
PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
