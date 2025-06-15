PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PNF) Short Interest Update

PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PNF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, an increase of 138.9% from the May 15th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 34,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of NYSE PNF traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,947. PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund has a 12 month low of $6.65 and a 12 month high of $8.39. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.39.

Get PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund alerts:

PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 12th will be issued a $0.0335 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 12th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 98,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,000 after acquiring an additional 10,022 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $99,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $110,000. Finally, Almitas Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $155,000.

(Get Free Report)

PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.