Equities Research Analysts’ Upgrades for June 15th (AVD, BBW, BOOM, HIMS, HMR, KFY, NC, PSO, RF, THC)

Equities Research Analysts’ upgrades for Sunday, June 15th:
American Vanguard (NYSE:AVD) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Heidmar Maritime (NASDAQ:HMR) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen to a hold rating.
Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.
NACCO Industries (NYSE:NC) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Pearson (NYSE:PSO) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.
Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a buy rating.
TSS (NASDAQ:TSSI) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a buy rating.
VNET Group (NASDAQ:VNET) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a sell rating to a hold rating.
WeRide (NASDAQ:WRD) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.
Receive News & Ratings for American Vanguard Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Vanguard Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.