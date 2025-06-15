Equities Research Analysts’ Upgrades for June 15th (AVD, BBW, BOOM, HIMS, HMR, KFY, NC, PSO, RF, THC)

Posted by on Jun 15th, 2025

Equities Research Analysts’ upgrades for Sunday, June 15th:

American Vanguard (NYSE:AVD) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a buy rating.

DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Heidmar Maritime (NASDAQ:HMR) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen to a hold rating.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

NACCO Industries (NYSE:NC) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Pearson (NYSE:PSO) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a buy rating.

TSS (NASDAQ:TSSI) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a buy rating.

VNET Group (NASDAQ:VNET) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a sell rating to a hold rating.

WeRide (NASDAQ:WRD) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Receive News & Ratings for American Vanguard Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Vanguard Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.