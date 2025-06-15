Equities Research Analysts’ Upgrades for June 15th (AVD, BBW, BOOM, HIMS, HMR, KFY, NC, PSO, RF, THC)

Equities Research Analysts’ upgrades for Sunday, June 15th:

American Vanguard (NYSE:AVD) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a buy rating.

DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM)

was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Heidmar Maritime (NASDAQ:HMR) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen to a hold rating.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

NACCO Industries (NYSE:NC) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Pearson (NYSE:PSO) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a buy rating.

TSS (NASDAQ:TSSI) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a buy rating.

VNET Group (NASDAQ:VNET) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a sell rating to a hold rating.

WeRide (NASDAQ:WRD) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

