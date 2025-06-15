Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Acquired by Morton Capital Management LLC CA

Morton Capital Management LLC CA grew its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 26.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 373 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 78 shares during the quarter. Morton Capital Management LLC CA’s holdings in Netflix were worth $348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Copia Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 4,500.0% in the fourth quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 46 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 120.0% in the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 55 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NFLX has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Netflix from $1,150.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. FBN Securities assumed coverage on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,165.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $1,200.00 target price (up previously from $1,175.00) on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday, April 18th. Finally, Phillip Securities upgraded shares of Netflix from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,156.73.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 31,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,252.35, for a total transaction of $39,762,112.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 63,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,948,144. This represents a 33.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Jeffrey William Karbowski sold 480 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $978.18, for a total transaction of $469,526.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 185,140 shares of company stock valued at $210,271,552. Insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Stock Performance

NASDAQ NFLX opened at $1,212.15 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1,120.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,000.10. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $587.04 and a 1 year high of $1,262.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $515.86 billion, a PE ratio of 61.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.59.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The Internet television network reported $6.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.74 by $0.87. Netflix had a net margin of 22.34% and a return on equity of 38.32%. The business had revenue of $10.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $8.28 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Articles

