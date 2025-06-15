Newport Capital Group LLC Purchases 61 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Newport Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,082 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the quarter. Newport Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $730,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in V. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Visa during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Compass Planning Associates Inc purchased a new position in Visa during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in Visa during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Visa by 377.3% during the fourth quarter. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 105 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sellwood Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Visa during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Visa news, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 39,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.41, for a total transaction of $13,395,133.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 26,413 shares in the company, valued at $8,991,249.33. This represents a 59.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,620 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.44, for a total value of $3,020,792.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $188,186.28. This represents a 94.14% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 140,448 shares of company stock valued at $50,133,659 over the last quarter. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Visa Trading Down 5.0%

Shares of NYSE V opened at $352.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $650.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.56, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50 day moving average is $349.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $337.61. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $252.70 and a 1-year high of $375.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The credit-card processor reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.08. Visa had a return on equity of 54.79% and a net margin of 54.27%. The firm had revenue of $9.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.51 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 11.3 EPS for the current year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 13th were paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 13th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.72%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on V. Citigroup began coverage on Visa in a report on Monday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Visa from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Visa in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $330.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Visa in a report on Monday, June 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $372.80.

View Our Latest Analysis on Visa

About Visa

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.