Sfm LLC Acquires Shares of 60,973 Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Sfm LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 60,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,335,000. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for 23.0% of Sfm LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VOO. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $899,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $232,000. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 34,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,602,000 after purchasing an additional 2,112 shares in the last quarter. Clear Point Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Clear Point Advisors Inc. now owns 2,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 185.0% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VOO opened at $548.77 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $521.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $533.66. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $442.80 and a 52 week high of $563.92. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.72 and a beta of 1.01.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

