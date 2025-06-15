Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Decreases Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC trimmed its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 1.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 56,866 shares of the company’s stock after selling 967 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $11,914,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ABBV. EnRich Financial Partners LLC grew its position in AbbVie by 196.4% during the 4th quarter. EnRich Financial Partners LLC now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Promus Capital LLC bought a new position in AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH grew its position in AbbVie by 197.6% during the 4th quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 179,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 119,141 shares during the last quarter. 70.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at AbbVie

In other news, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 58,832 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.08, for a total value of $12,359,426.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 53,234 shares in the company, valued at $11,183,398.72. The trade was a 52.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Stock Down 0.9%

Shares of NYSE:ABBV opened at $190.67 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $184.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $187.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $336.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.45, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.50. AbbVie Inc. has a 12-month low of $163.52 and a 12-month high of $218.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.94.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.06. AbbVie had a return on equity of 296.28% and a net margin of 7.59%. The firm had revenue of $13.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ABBV. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $194.00 price objective on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on AbbVie to $205.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wall Street Zen lowered AbbVie from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Erste Group Bank upgraded AbbVie to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on AbbVie from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.29.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

