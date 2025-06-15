Hengehold Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Hengehold Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 30.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,488 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,004 shares during the quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.1% in the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 124,040 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $19,379,000 after purchasing an additional 3,787 shares in the last quarter. James Hambro & Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. James Hambro & Partners LLP now owns 887,368 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $138,531,000 after buying an additional 9,171 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 328.3% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 28,308 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,423,000 after purchasing an additional 21,699 shares during the last quarter. Newport Capital Group LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Newport Capital Group LLC now owns 2,364 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its position in Alphabet by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 20,066 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,137,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. 27.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $209.00 to $173.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $202.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and five have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.88.

Alphabet Price Performance

Shares of GOOG stock opened at $175.88 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $164.57 and its 200-day moving average is $176.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.13 trillion, a PE ratio of 21.85, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.01. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $142.66 and a 52 week high of $208.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The information services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.79. Alphabet had a return on equity of 32.49% and a net margin of 28.60%. The firm had revenue of $90.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.89 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 9th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. This is a positive change from Alphabet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.36%.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, insider John Kent Walker sold 11,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.84, for a total value of $1,962,705.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,037 shares in the company, valued at $8,181,333.08. This trade represents a 19.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.71, for a total value of $5,483,075.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,587,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $436,570,192.16. This represents a 1.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 195,570 shares of company stock valued at $32,003,532. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alphabet Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.