Bouvel Investment Partners LLC Has $5.34 Million Stock Holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Bouvel Investment Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,520 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 213 shares during the period. Salesforce comprises 2.2% of Bouvel Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $5,343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Salesforce during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Accredited Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Salesforce during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Asset Planning Inc acquired a new position in shares of Salesforce during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Salesforce during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Salesforce in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Salesforce Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CRM opened at $258.25 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $268.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $299.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $246.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1 year low of $227.77 and a 1 year high of $369.00.

Salesforce Cuts Dividend

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The CRM provider reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.03. Salesforce had a net margin of 15.96% and a return on equity of 12.34%. The firm had revenue of $9.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.44 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.416 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 18th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.98%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Salesforce from $367.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Salesforce from $425.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of Salesforce from $330.00 to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Guggenheim raised shares of Salesforce from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, DA Davidson reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Salesforce has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $346.34.

Insider Activity at Salesforce

In other news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 6,697 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.00, for a total transaction of $1,975,615.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,219,490. The trade was a 13.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 6,221 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.37, for a total transaction of $1,725,518.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 46,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,967,047.50. The trade was a 11.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,332 shares of company stock worth $11,024,802 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

