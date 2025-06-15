Promising Esports Stocks To Follow Today – June 15th

PENN Entertainment, Insight Enterprises, and Madison Square Garden Sports are the three Esports stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Esports stocks are shares of publicly traded companies whose primary business activities support or derive revenue from competitive video gaming, such as game developers, tournament organizers, streaming platforms, hardware manufacturers, and event promoters. Investing in esports stocks allows shareholders to gain exposure to the fast-growing professional gaming industry, which benefits from rising viewership, sponsorships, and media rights deals. As with any equity investment, their value can fluctuate based on market sentiment, company performance, and broader industry trends. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Esports stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

PENN Entertainment (PENN)

PENN Entertainment, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated entertainment, sports content, and casino gaming experiences. The company operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Interactive. It operates online sports betting in various jurisdictions; and iCasino under Hollywood Casino, L'Auberge, ESPN BET, and theScore Bet Sportsbook and Casino brands.

PENN Entertainment stock traded down $0.87 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,430,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,989,101. PENN Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $13.25 and a fifty-two week high of $23.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The company has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.96.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PENN

Insight Enterprises (NSIT)

Insight Enterprises, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology, hardware, software, and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers modern platforms/infrastructure that manages and supports cloud and data platforms, modern networks, and edge technologies; cybersecurity solutions automates and connects modern platform securely; data and artificial intelligence modernizes data platforms and architectures, and build data analytics and AI solutions; modern workplace and apps; and intelligent edge solutions that gathers and utilizes data for real-time decision making.

Insight Enterprises stock traded down $3.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $131.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 266,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 327,676. Insight Enterprises has a fifty-two week low of $126.10 and a fifty-two week high of $228.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $134.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $150.11.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NSIT

Madison Square Garden Sports (MSGS)

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. operates as a professional sports company in the United States. The company owns and operates a portfolio of assets that consists of the New York Knickerbockers of the National Basketball Association (NBA) and the New York Rangers of the National Hockey League. Its other professional franchises include development league teams, the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League and the Westchester Knicks of the NBA G League.

Madison Square Garden Sports stock traded down $2.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $187.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 168,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,692. Madison Square Garden Sports has a fifty-two week low of $173.26 and a fifty-two week high of $237.99. The company has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.06 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $190.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $204.17.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MSGS

Read More