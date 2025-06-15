Biotech Stocks To Follow Today – June 15th

Thermo Fisher Scientific, AbbVie, Danaher, Vertex Pharmaceuticals, and Veeva Systems are the five Biotech stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Biotech stocks are shares of companies that use living organisms and molecular?biology techniques to develop medical therapies, diagnostics and related products. These firms typically invest heavily in research and development, pursuing scientific breakthroughs that can lead to high rewards but also carry substantial clinical and regulatory risks. As a result, biotech stocks often exhibit greater volatility than more established industries. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Biotech stocks within the last several days.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

NYSE TMO traded down $13.21 on Friday, reaching $402.12. The stock had a trading volume of 2,384,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,931,788. The company has a market cap of $151.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.78. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a 1-year low of $390.50 and a 1-year high of $627.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $416.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $492.19.

AbbVie (ABBV)

AbbVie Inc. discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

Shares of AbbVie stock traded down $1.75 on Friday, reaching $190.67. 4,965,464 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,251,458. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.94, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.66. AbbVie has a one year low of $163.52 and a one year high of $218.66. The firm has a market cap of $336.80 billion, a PE ratio of 79.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $184.21 and its 200-day moving average is $187.52.

Danaher (DHR)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Shares of DHR stock traded down $4.59 on Friday, hitting $200.51. 3,391,410 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,490,806. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Danaher has a 12 month low of $171.00 and a 12 month high of $281.70. The stock has a market cap of $143.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50 day moving average of $192.80 and a 200 day moving average of $211.00.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 2 years of age or older; SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF patients 1 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 1 year or older who have CF with ivacaftor.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $4.61 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $455.45. The stock had a trading volume of 1,021,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,420,964. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $116.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -207.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.41. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $377.85 and a one year high of $519.88. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $462.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $460.13.

Veeva Systems (VEEV)

Veeva Systems Inc. provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and analytics solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

Veeva Systems stock traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $281.82. The stock had a trading volume of 1,268,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,146,603. The stock has a market cap of $45.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.99. Veeva Systems has a one year low of $176.41 and a one year high of $291.69. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $242.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $232.35.

