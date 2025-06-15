Dohj LLC Lowers Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Dohj LLC decreased its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 919 shares during the quarter. Dohj LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $2,187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 108,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,785,000 after purchasing an additional 25,143 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 243.1% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 65,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,900,000 after purchasing an additional 46,760 shares during the period. Life Planning Partners Inc grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 3,883.2% during the 4th quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc now owns 559,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 545,936 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 2,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 226,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,950,000 after purchasing an additional 18,423 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BAC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays reduced their price target on Bank of America from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Baird R W raised Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Bank of America from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Bank of America in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.69.

Bank of America Price Performance

Shares of BAC opened at $44.04 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $331.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.68, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Bank of America Co. has a 12 month low of $33.07 and a 12 month high of $48.08.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $27.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.83 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 10.29% and a net margin of 14.10%. On average, research analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 6th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 30.95%.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

