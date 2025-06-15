Everpar Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 710 SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Everpar Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 710 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marmo Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter worth about $218,000. WMG Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,294,000 after acquiring an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $217,000. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,962 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 61.6% during the first quarter. Horizon Wealth Management LLC now owns 82,640 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $23,812,000 after purchasing an additional 31,514 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA GLD opened at $316.29 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $103.43 billion, a PE ratio of -32.43 and a beta of 0.11. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $212.12 and a 1 year high of $317.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $303.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $274.89.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

