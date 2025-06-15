Ritholtz Wealth Management Lowers Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Ritholtz Wealth Management reduced its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,074 shares of the company’s stock after selling 124 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $17,405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 358.3% in the 4th quarter. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 55 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. 82.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Up 0.8%

LLY stock opened at $818.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $775.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.90, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.41. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $677.09 and a fifty-two week high of $972.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $775.43 and a 200-day moving average of $801.59.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.64 by ($1.30). Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 85.24% and a net margin of 23.51%. The firm had revenue of $12.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 45.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th were paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 16th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.82%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on LLY. Hsbc Global Res lowered Eli Lilly and Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. HSBC downgraded Eli Lilly and Company from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $1,150.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,011.37.

About Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

