iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 159,900 shares, a decrease of 72.1% from the May 15th total of 573,800 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 575,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IGM. Leavell Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $263,000. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors lifted its position in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 229.7% during the 4th quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors now owns 13,310 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,359,000 after buying an additional 9,273 shares in the last quarter. BXM Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $1,897,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 81,664.1% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 252,651 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,046,000 after buying an additional 252,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its position in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 5,067 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $517,000 after buying an additional 301 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF Price Performance

Shares of IGM traded down $1.50 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $105.95. The stock had a trading volume of 903,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 366,052. The company’s fifty day moving average is $96.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.53. iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF has a 52 week low of $76.26 and a 52 week high of $108.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.64 and a beta of 1.26.

About iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF

iShares North American Tech ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the United States-traded technology companies, as represented by the S&P North American Technology Sector Index (the Index).

