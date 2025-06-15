Short Interest in John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund (NYSE:PDT) Increases By 141.8%

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund (NYSE:PDT – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 74,000 shares, a growth of 141.8% from the May 15th total of 30,600 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 124,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new stake in John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund in the 4th quarter worth $77,000. BankPlus Trust Department acquired a new stake in John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund in the 4th quarter worth $113,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $146,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.98% of the company’s stock.

Get John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund alerts:

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund Trading Down 0.9%

Shares of NYSE PDT traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 111,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 116,218. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.72. John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund has a 1-year low of $11.18 and a 1-year high of $13.55.

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund Announces Dividend

About John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 12th will be issued a $0.0825 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 12th. This represents a $0.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.60%.

(Get Free Report)

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors, with an emphasis on the utilities sector.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.