Gerresheimer AG (OTCMKTS:GRRMF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Gerresheimer AG (OTCMKTS:GRRMF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 56,700 shares, a decline of 70.4% from the May 15th total of 191,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 567.0 days.

Gerresheimer Stock Performance

Shares of GRRMF remained flat at $55.75 during midday trading on Friday. Gerresheimer has a twelve month low of $55.75 and a twelve month high of $114.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $66.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.69.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Gerresheimer to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Gerresheimer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Gerresheimer in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd.

Gerresheimer Company Profile

Gerresheimer AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells medicine packaging, drug delivery devices, and solutions in Germany and internationally. It operates through three divisions: Plastics & Devices, Primary Packaging Glass, and Advanced Technologies. The company offers prefillable syringes, plastic and glass packaging solutions, vials, glass cartridges and ampoules, bottles and containers, and glass bottles and jars, as well as caps, closures, applicators, and accessories; development, industrialization and contract manufacturing of drug delivery programs; project and quality management; and drug delivery systems, including inhalers, injection/auto injectors, pen injectors, infusion systems, and inhalation assessment, autoinjector, and other services.

