Impact Shares NAACP Minority Empowerment ETF (NYSEARCA:NACP) Short Interest Up 145.5% in May

Impact Shares NAACP Minority Empowerment ETF (NYSEARCA:NACP – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,100 shares, an increase of 145.5% from the May 15th total of 3,300 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 5,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Impact Shares NAACP Minority Empowerment ETF Trading Down 1.1%

Shares of Impact Shares NAACP Minority Empowerment ETF stock traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $42.28. The stock had a trading volume of 2,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,945. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.27 and a beta of 1.05. Impact Shares NAACP Minority Empowerment ETF has a 1 year low of $34.40 and a 1 year high of $43.95.

Impact Shares NAACP Minority Empowerment ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 28th were issued a dividend of $0.1018 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 28th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Impact Shares NAACP Minority Empowerment ETF

About Impact Shares NAACP Minority Empowerment ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new position in Impact Shares NAACP Minority Empowerment ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,460,000. Betterment LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Impact Shares NAACP Minority Empowerment ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 101,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,130,000 after buying an additional 646 shares during the period. Finally, Olde Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Impact Shares NAACP Minority Empowerment ETF in the first quarter valued at $129,000.

The Impact Shares NAACP Minority Empowerment ETF (NACP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Minority Empowerment index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap companies selected and weighted based on social criteria as defined by the NAACP. NACP was launched on Jul 18, 2018 and is managed by Impact Shares.

