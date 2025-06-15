Brighton Jones LLC Sells 811 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Brighton Jones LLC reduced its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,236 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 811 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $4,556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CVX. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,017,750,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,036,302,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Chevron by 21,191.5% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,408,248 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $904,746,000 after purchasing an additional 5,382,847 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Chevron by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,496,687 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,389,380,000 after acquiring an additional 2,432,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi grew its position in Chevron by 27.7% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 8,806,050 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,323,549,000 after acquiring an additional 1,910,262 shares during the last quarter. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CVX has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $173.00 to $164.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 5th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Chevron from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $160.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Barclays cut Chevron from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $171.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Chevron to a “cautious” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Chevron from $188.00 to $186.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $160.24.

NYSE:CVX opened at $145.74 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $254.52 billion, a PE ratio of 14.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $138.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $149.11. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $132.04 and a 12 month high of $168.96.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $47.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.05 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 11.44% and a net margin of 8.71%. The company’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.93 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 10.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $1.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 19th. This represents a $6.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.69%. Chevron’s payout ratio is 78.17%.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

