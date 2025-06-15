Hengehold Capital Management LLC Acquires 598 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Hengehold Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,529 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $5,275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new stake in Chevron in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. IMG Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Chevron in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Chevron in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. 10Elms LLP purchased a new stake in Chevron in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Fairway Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Chevron by 75.9% in the fourth quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 204 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CVX has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group cut their target price on Chevron from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 7th. TD Cowen cut their target price on Chevron from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 5th. BNP Paribas lowered Chevron to a “cautious” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Redburn Atlantic reissued a “sell” rating and set a $124.00 price objective (down previously from $156.00) on shares of Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, HSBC lowered Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $176.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $160.24.

Chevron Trading Up 0.5%

NYSE CVX opened at $145.74 on Friday. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $132.04 and a 12 month high of $168.96. The stock has a market cap of $254.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $138.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $149.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.03. Chevron had a return on equity of 11.44% and a net margin of 8.71%. The firm had revenue of $47.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.93 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 10.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 19th were given a dividend of $1.71 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 19th. This represents a $6.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.69%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.17%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

