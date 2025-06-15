Pinion Investment Advisors LLC Buys 319 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Pinion Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,317 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the quarter. Pinion Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,661,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 9,286 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,692,000 after purchasing an additional 1,649 shares during the last quarter. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth $64,805,000. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,942 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $563,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 56,001 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $16,234,000 after buying an additional 8,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at $229,000. 70.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MCD stock opened at $301.57 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $215.63 billion, a PE ratio of 26.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s 50-day moving average is $311.95 and its 200-day moving average is $302.97. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $243.53 and a 1 year high of $326.32.

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The fast-food giant reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.67. McDonald’s had a net margin of 31.73% and a negative return on equity of 181.63%. The business had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd will be given a $1.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $7.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 62.49%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays increased their price objective on McDonald’s from $347.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Erste Group Bank downgraded McDonald’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 24th. Northcoast Research downgraded McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Truist Financial set a $350.00 price target on McDonald’s in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $345.00 price target (up from $340.00) on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Monday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, McDonald’s has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $321.79.

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 939 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.50, for a total value of $299,071.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,853,850. This trade represents a 7.20% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and the U.K.

