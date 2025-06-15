Lockerman Financial Group Inc. Has $1.74 Million Stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Lockerman Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 9.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,099 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 269 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises 2.6% of Lockerman Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Lockerman Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,741,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IVV. Pinion Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 135.4% in the 1st quarter. Pinion Investment Advisors LLC now owns 35,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,836,000 after buying an additional 20,303 shares during the last quarter. SFM LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $4,915,000. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,994,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.2% during the first quarter. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. now owns 60,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,687,000 after buying an additional 2,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scott Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Scott Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,772,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 1.1%

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV opened at $599.79 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $588.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.71 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $569.93 and its 200 day moving average is $583.09. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $484.00 and a 1-year high of $616.22.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

