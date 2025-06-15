AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Holdings Lifted by Pinion Investment Advisors LLC

Pinion Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 102.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 105,086 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,166 shares during the period. Pinion Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $2,972,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 642,859,644 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,637,914,000 after acquiring an additional 6,220,442 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 163,761,301 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,719,723,000 after acquiring an additional 2,640,644 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 37.3% in the fourth quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 96,779,385 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,203,667,000 after acquiring an additional 26,280,866 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 85,592,594 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,948,943,000 after acquiring an additional 5,649,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,858,418,000. Institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on T. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of AT&T from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 target price (up from $30.00) on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of AT&T from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of AT&T from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.71.

AT&T Stock Performance

Shares of T opened at $28.13 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.41 and its 200-day moving average is $25.64. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.49 and a 12 month high of $29.03. The firm has a market cap of $202.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.01). AT&T had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 8.95%. The business had revenue of $30.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 10th were paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 10th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.10%.

AT&T Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

