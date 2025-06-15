Aries Wealth Management Makes New Investment in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Aries Wealth Management bought a new position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 9,818 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $715,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 10.9% in the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 40,793 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $2,972,000 after purchasing an additional 4,017 shares in the last quarter. Blodgett Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $1,036,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $943,000. Tcfg Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 20.7% in the first quarter. Tcfg Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,130 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grant Private Wealth Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 339.3% in the first quarter. Grant Private Wealth Management Inc now owns 15,537 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. 80.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 34,884 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.03, for a total transaction of $3,001,070.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 102,135 shares in the company, valued at $8,786,674.05. The trade was a 25.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 2,750 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $206,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,162 shares in the company, valued at $1,662,150. This represents a 11.04% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 40,384 shares of company stock valued at $3,441,071. 3.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Uber Technologies Trading Down 2.1%

Shares of UBER stock opened at $83.81 on Friday. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.84 and a 1 year high of $93.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $175.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.33. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 22.41% and a return on equity of 62.60%. The business had revenue of $11.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.32) earnings per share. Uber Technologies’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $103.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Loop Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 target price (up from $89.00) on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.39.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Uber Technologies

About Uber Technologies

(Free Report)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.